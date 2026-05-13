The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the oil terminal and command posts of the Russian army
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Events
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of the oil terminal and command posts of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, command posts, and enemy manpower concentration points, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, command posts, and enemy manpower concentration points in a successful strike.
  • The oil terminal “Tamanneftegaz” in the Russian Federation was hit, causing a fire on the premises. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

New "bavovna" at Tamanneftegaz of the Russian Federation

On May 12 and on the night of May 13, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the oil terminal "Tamanneftegaz" in the settlement of Volna (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation) was hit. A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Tamanneftegaz is one of the key Russian oil terminals near the port of Taman on the Black Sea coast. The terminal is used for transshipment of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel fuel and liquefied hydrocarbon gases. The complex has a large tank farm.

The facility is involved in providing fuel to the Russian occupation forces.

Enemy command and observation posts in the areas of Staromlynivka, Soledar, and Komyshuvakha in the Donetsk region were also hit.

In addition, an enemy UAV control point was hit in Mirne on the Donetsk Oblast’s TOT.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck at areas of concentration of enemy manpower in:

  • Kinskie Rozdor, Zaporizhia region,

  • Oleshki, Kherson region,

  • Aunt of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation,

  • Naumovtsi of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation,

  • Myrne and Rivne districts in Donetsk region,

  • Varachyn, Sumy region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically inflict damage in order to stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.

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