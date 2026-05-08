The General Staff confirmed the damage to the Yaroslavl oil refinery and a number of strategic Russian facilities

On May 7 and the night of May 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery, an oil depot, fuel and lubricants warehouses, and enemy air defense facilities. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the Yaroslavl Oil Refinery and various strategic Russian facilities with precision strikes, causing significant damage.
- The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery plays a crucial role in the Russian oil refining industry, producing vital fuels for the enemy army, making it a key strategic target.
New large-scale “bavovna” from the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Yesterday and on the night of May 8, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.
The Yaroslavl Refinery is a strategically important enterprise and one of the key facilities of the Russian oil refining industry. Its processing capacity is about 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant's products include gasoline, diesel and jet fuel and are critically important for the logistics of the enemy army.
A UAV storage facility in Rostov-on-Don (Rostov Oblast, Russia) was also attacked, resulting in a fire.
In addition, the Luhansk oil depot in Luhansk was hit, as well as enemy fuel and lubricants warehouses in the Petropavlivka and Novomykilske districts of the Luhansk Oblast.
Also hit were an enemy repair unit in Rovenky on the Luhansk Oblast's TOT, as well as communication nodes in the areas of Zelenopol, Novomykhailivka, and Kinske Rozdoriv, Zaporizhia Oblast.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically strike enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped.
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