On May 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck the Russian plants VNIIR-Progress, the Kirishisky Oil Refinery, and a number of other facilities on the territory of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

New deep strikes by the Defense Forces — what are the results?

As reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this time the defense plant “VNIIR-Progress”, located in Cheboksary, Republic of Chuvashia, Russian Federation, came under attack by Ukrainian forces.

What is important to understand is that the attack plant is engaged in the production of GNSS receivers and antennas for the GLONASS, GPS, and Galileo satellite systems, in particular the "Comet" adaptive antenna arrays.

The latter are actively used in Shahed-type kamikaze drones, as well as in cruise and ballistic missiles, unified guidance and correction modules (UGCM) for aerial bombs, and other high-precision weapons.

Moreover, the infrastructure of the Kirishsky oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with a subsequent fire on the territory of the facility.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that this refinery is also involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

Moreover, it is stated that on May 4, Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked: