"We have strong results." Zelensky revealed Russia's losses in April
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Ukraine
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"We have strong results." Zelensky revealed Russia's losses in April

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine significantly weakened the Russian army in April
Читати українською

On May 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had heard a report from Ukrainian soldiers and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on the results of April. The President confirmed that there are indeed strong results in the destruction of enemy forces.

Points of attention

  • The increase in the number of middle strikes and robotic missions signifies a priority area for further success in defense operations.
  • Efforts to expand drone and robotic systems production aim to bolster Ukrainian Defense Forces' capabilities for continued success.

Ukraine significantly weakened the Russian army in April

Russia suffers significant losses in personnel every month, and in April more than 35 thousand were killed and seriously wounded. There is clear confirmation for each defeat. The Ukrainian Defense Forces maintain a stable level of protection of our positions. The task is to increase the results.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, a sharp increase in the number of middle strikes has also been recorded — these are hits at a distance of 20+ kilometers.

What is important to understand is that in April, twice as many were carried out compared to March and four times as many as in February.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is a priority area, so their number will continue to grow.

It is absolutely fundamental: we need to increase the number of robotic missions. In April, more than 10,200 logistics and evacuation tasks were carried out by the NRC, and this is a significant result. But on a front-wide scale, much more such work is needed.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader announced the expansion of production of all types of drones and robotic systems.

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