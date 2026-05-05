"We have strong results." Zelensky revealed Russia's losses in April

On May 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had heard a report from Ukrainian soldiers and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on the results of April. The President confirmed that there are indeed strong results in the destruction of enemy forces.
Points of attention
- The increase in the number of middle strikes and robotic missions signifies a priority area for further success in defense operations.
- Efforts to expand drone and robotic systems production aim to bolster Ukrainian Defense Forces' capabilities for continued success.
Ukraine significantly weakened the Russian army in April
According to the head of state, a sharp increase in the number of middle strikes has also been recorded — these are hits at a distance of 20+ kilometers.
What is important to understand is that in April, twice as many were carried out compared to March and four times as many as in February.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is a priority area, so their number will continue to grow.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader announced the expansion of production of all types of drones and robotic systems.
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