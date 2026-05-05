Ukrainian troops defeated 3 Russian army command posts
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian troops defeated 3 Russian army command posts

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 5, 2026
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on May 4, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three command posts, seven personnel concentration areas, one air defense system, and four enemy artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy activities include missile strikes, air attacks, guided bomb drops, kamikaze drone usage, and multiple launch rocket system assaults.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia intensifies as the situation escalates, with both sides actively engaging in military operations.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 5, 2026

Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 05.05.26 were approximately

  • personnel — about 1,336,120 (+970) people

  • tanks — 11,917 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,510 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 41,386 (+80) units.

  • MLRS — 1,770 (+3) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,361 (+4) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 352 (+0) units.

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,320 (+3) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 274,030 (+1,968) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,584 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 94,030 (+206) units.

  • special equipment — 4,170 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 75 air strikes, and dropped 273 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,649 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,572 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 33 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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