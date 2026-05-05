In Moscow and St. Petersburg, there is panic due to the shutdown of mobile Internet
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World
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In Moscow and St. Petersburg, there is panic due to the shutdown of mobile Internet

Mass Internet Outage in Moscow and St. Petersburg — What's Happening
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of May 5, Russian opposition media outlets began reporting that mobile internet services in Moscow and St. Petersburg would be cut off. According to preliminary reports, residents of these cities could lose access to the network until May 9.

Points of attention

  • The sudden shutdown of mobile internet services has prompted various reactions from Russians, highlighting concerns about communication, government censorship, and the impact on daily life.
  • The decision to restrict mobile internet access raises questions about security measures and the government's control over communication channels in Russia.

Mass Internet Outage in Moscow and St. Petersburg — What's Happening

Back on May 4, Russian mobile operators began sending notifications to their subscribers that mobile Internet in Moscow may be limited from May 5 to 9.

Moreover, it is indicated that even sending SMS will become unavailable.

This information was confirmed by Beeline to Russian opposition media.

It is also indicated that the operator recommends using Wi-Fi to access the network.

It is unknown in which specific areas communication will be limited and whether resources from the so-called "white list" will work.

Photo: screenshot

The Russian authorities are lying that such communication restrictions will be applied to ensure security.

Mobile operators Yota and Megafon sent a message to subscribers in St. Petersburg that mobile Internet will not work during the holiday period.

Even the Russian Sberbank warns that SMS messages may not reach you on holidays.

Photo: screenshot

On the morning of May 5, it became known that mobile internet had indeed been turned off in the Russian capital, Moscow.

In several districts of the capital, communication was completely blocked — even the "white lists" did not work.

According to Russians, an identical situation is observed in St. Petersburg. At the same time, some subscribers report that mobile Internet is still available in a number of areas.

How Russians react to the mobile internet shutdown:

  • So experience the great holiday;

  • But they won;

  • Ahahahaha, this is a holiday with tears in my eyes, Russia;

  • I confirm that the mobile Internet works extremely badly, the speed is very low;

  • I can't even open Yandex, and I'm not even in Moscow (or its vassal cities);

  • It's time to accept that there will be no internet in Russia. "The herd must be in the stable";

  • Well, what can I say? Putin is a scumbag, an enemy of the people;

  • Leaving people without communication in the 21st century… is complete trash.

Photo: screenshot

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