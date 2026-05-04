Putin is terrified of an attempt on his life by Russian elites

The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, fears an assassination attempt and a coup, and conflict is growing among his security forces.

Putin fears drone assassination attempt

This was reported by the publication "Important Stories", which allegedly received an intelligence report from one of the European Union countries about the real state of affairs in the Kremlin and Putin's fears.

It is noted that since the beginning of March 2026, the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin have been concerned about the leakage of sensitive information, as well as the risk of a conspiracy or coup attempt against the head of the Kremlin.

In particular, he fears the use of drones for a possible assassination attempt by representatives of the Russian political elite.

In this regard, the Federal Security Service, whose main task is to ensure the physical protection of senior Russian officials, has significantly strengthened security measures around Vladimir Putin, including:

a significant reduction in the places regularly visited by the head of the Kremlin; neither he nor his family are anymore in their usual residences in the Moscow region and Valdai;

since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Putin has often hidden in modernized bunkers, particularly in the Krasnodar Territory, where he can work for weeks, while Russian media continue to use pre-prepared video materials;

no trips to military infrastructure were organized this year, unlike frequent visits in 2025;

Employees working close to Putin are now prohibited from using mobile phones; they must use devices without internet access.

Sergei Shoigu, the former Minister of Defense and since May 2024 Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, who retains significant influence in the military command, is associated with the risk of a coup attempt.

Also, the topic of physical security of leaders (officers) of the Russian Armed Forces caused increased tension between representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies.

After the assassination of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov in Moscow on December 22, 2025, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov suggested that Putin convene a meeting of the permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the situation.

However, Putin preferred a more narrow meeting, which took place the day after a new attack on Russian security forces, which occurred at the same place where Sarvarov was killed.

During this meeting, representatives of law enforcement agencies, the so-called siloviki, shifted responsibility to each other for the shortcomings of the security system that were revealed against the backdrop of attacks by Ukrainian services.