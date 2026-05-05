Zelenskyy showed launches of F-5 Flamingo at military targets in Cheboksary
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Ukraine
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Zelenskyy showed launches of F-5 Flamingo at military targets in Cheboksary

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
F-5 Flamingo missiles successfully weaken the Russian army
Читати українською

On May 5, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that last night, new successful combat launches of F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles took place as part of the Armed Forces' operation Deep Strike against several enemy targets on Russian territory.

Points of attention

  • The military production facility in Cheboksary supplied crucial elements for the Russian Navy, rocket industry, aviation, and armored vehicles, affecting Russia's war efforts.
  • It is emphasized that Russia must transition from war to real diplomacy, as Ukraine stands firm in its defense. Glory to Ukraine!

F-5 Flamingo missiles successfully weaken the Russian army

Our long-range sanctions continue to act quite rightly in response to Russian strikes. Last night, there were combat launches of F-5 Flamingo cruise missiles as part of the Armed Forces' operation Deep Strike against several enemy targets, including military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws the attention of Ukrainians and the world to the fact that this time our missiles were able to cover a distance of over 1,500 kilometers.

According to Zelensky, the military production facility produced relay protection systems, automation, and low-voltage equipment.

In addition, the plant supplied navigation elements for the Russian Navy, rocket industry, aviation, and armored vehicles. Everything that the Russians use in the war against us — against Ukraine.

Russia must end its war and move on to real diplomacy. We have made our offer. Glory to Ukraine!

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