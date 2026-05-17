The AFU struck a defense plant and command posts of the Russian army

On the 16th and on the night of May 17, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.

Ukrainian developments were used to destroy targets in the Moscow region — RS-1 "Bars", FP-1 "Firepoint", BARS-SM "GLADIATOR", etc.

For effective combat work, gratitude to the soldiers of the 412th Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems, the 107th Kremenchuk Rocket Artillery Brigade, the 19th Missile Brigade "Svyata Varvara", the 1st Separate Center of Unmanned Systems, and other representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the Angstrom enterprise in Zelenograd, Moscow Region, Russia, which specializes in the production of high-tech products and microcircuits for high-precision weapons, was affected.

A fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

The enterprise is an important component of the Russian military-industrial complex and is involved in the production of microelectronics, radio electronics, optical systems, and robotics for the enemy's military needs.

Also in the Moscow region, the Solnechnogorskaya pumping station was hit, which is a critical part of the ring oil pipeline around Moscow and is used for pumping, storing and shipping large volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel, in particular for the Russian army. Share

A fire was reported on the premises.

Among other things, the enemy command post in the Bunge area of Donetsk region and the enemy UAV control points in the Dvorichnaya area of Kharkiv region, Zavitne in Kherson region, and Udachne in Donetsk region were hit.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers struck enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Myrne, Donetsk region, Krasnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, Volfinsky, Kursk region of the Russian Federation, as well as two concentrations of occupiers in the Novoekonomichesky district of Donetsk region.