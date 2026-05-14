The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit enemy air defense and communications equipment, the Yastreb radar, and logistical facilities.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted Russian air defense systems, radars, and logistical facilities in strategic locations.
- The strikes resulted in the destruction of important enemy assets such as the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, Yastreb radar station, and communications equipment.
New “bavovna” in Russia and on TOT
Yesterday and on the night of May 14, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.
In addition, the Redut-2US mobile communications complex in the Frolivske district of the Donetsk region was hit, as well as the enemy's communications node in Kinske Rozdory, Zaporizhia region.
Also hit were the enemy's material and technical equipment depot in Perevalne on the Crimean Peninsula and the enemy's repair unit in Gromovka, Kherson region.
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