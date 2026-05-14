The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit enemy air defense and communications equipment, the Yastreb radar, and logistical facilities.

New “bavovna” in Russia and on TOT

Yesterday and on the night of May 14, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Stary Oskol area and the Yastreb counter-battery radar station in the Novosyolovka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation were hit. Share

In addition, the Redut-2US mobile communications complex in the Frolivske district of the Donetsk region was hit, as well as the enemy's communications node in Kinske Rozdory, Zaporizhia region.

Also hit were the enemy's material and technical equipment depot in Perevalne on the Crimean Peninsula and the enemy's repair unit in Gromovka, Kherson region.