The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense systems, radars, and logistical facilities of the Russian army
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The General Staff confirmed the destruction of air defense systems, radars, and logistical facilities of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
a radar
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hit enemy air defense and communications equipment, the Yastreb radar, and logistical facilities.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully targeted Russian air defense systems, radars, and logistical facilities in strategic locations.
  • The strikes resulted in the destruction of important enemy assets such as the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, Yastreb radar station, and communications equipment.

New “bavovna” in Russia and on TOT

Yesterday and on the night of May 14, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Stary Oskol area and the Yastreb counter-battery radar station in the Novosyolovka area of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation were hit.

In addition, the Redut-2US mobile communications complex in the Frolivske district of the Donetsk region was hit, as well as the enemy's communications node in Kinske Rozdory, Zaporizhia region.

Also hit were the enemy's material and technical equipment depot in Perevalne on the Crimean Peninsula and the enemy's repair unit in Gromovka, Kherson region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue systematic work to reduce the enemy's capabilities in the areas of command and control, air defense, logistics, and technical support.

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