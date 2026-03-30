Air defense neutralized 150 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 150 of the 164 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine since the evening of March 29.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces successfully neutralized 150 out of 164 drones sent by the Russian army in the night attack on Ukraine.
- The defense used a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems to repel the attack.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 30
From 6:00 PM on March 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), Chauda, Gvardiyske (Crimea).
And about 90 drones — of the Shahed type.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Hits of a ballistic missile and 12 strike drones were recorded at seven locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) at two locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace, the Air Force warned.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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