Air defense neutralized 150 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 150 of the 164 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine since the evening of March 29.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 30

From 6:00 PM on March 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 164 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), Chauda, Gvardiyske (Crimea).

And about 90 drones — of the Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Monday, March 30, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 150 enemy UAVs. Share

Hits of a ballistic missile and 12 strike drones were recorded at seven locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (fragments) at two locations.

Air defense combat work

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace, the Air Force warned.