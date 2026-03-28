Air defense neutralized 252 targets during new Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of March 27-28, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 273 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Russia's March 28 Attack on Ukraine — Latest Details

This time, Russian drones attacked from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 180 of them were "shaheeds".

What is important to understand is that the key direction of the enemy's attack is the Odesa region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 252 enemy UAVs. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hit of 21 attack UAVs at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 9 locations.