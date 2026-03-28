Air defense neutralized 252 targets during new Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 252 targets during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's March 28 Attack on Ukraine — Latest Details
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of March 27-28, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 273 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The attack involved drones from various directions, including Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Gvardiyske, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
  • Efforts are ongoing to assess the impact of the combat operation as the situation continues to unfold in the regions affected by the drone strikes.

Russia's March 28 Attack on Ukraine — Latest Details

This time, Russian drones attacked from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 180 of them were "shaheeds".

What is important to understand is that the key direction of the enemy's attack is the Odesa region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 252 enemy UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the hit of 21 attack UAVs at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 9 locations.

After 07:00, the enemy launched repeated drone strikes on the Odessa region and other regions in the north and east. The results of the combat operation are being clarified.

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