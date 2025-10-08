Air defense neutralized 154 out of 183 drones during new Russian attack

During October 7-8, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 183 Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 154 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

The PPO reports on the results of its work.

A new attack by the Russian invaders began at around 6:30 p.m. on October 7.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, as well as from Gvardiyske, Chaudy — TOT Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 154 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

22 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations.

The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes that the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.