Air defense neutralized 16 missiles and 197 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 15 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, one Kh-59/69 missile, and 197 drones with which Russian invaders attacked Ukraine since the evening of February 11.

From 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 11, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 24 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov regions and temporarily occupied Crimea, a Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, as well as 219 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and drones of other types from the following directions:

Kursk,

Eagle,

Millerovo,

Bryansk,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

Shatalovo (Russian Federation),

Gvardiyske (Crimea).

About 150 drones — Shahed type.

The main directions of the strikes were Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Odesa.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on Thursday, February 12, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 213 air targets:

15 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

one Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile;

197 drones.

PVO report

Hits of 9 missiles and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.