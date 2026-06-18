Air defense neutralized 212 drones and 4 Russian ballistic missiles during night air battles

Air defense forces neutralized four Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 212 drones, with which Russian invaders attacked Ukraine since the evening of June 17.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 18

From 18:00 on June 17, the Russians attacked with seven Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh, Bryansk, and Kursk regions and 239 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea) and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on June 18, the air defense system shot down/suppressed 216 targets — four Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 212 drones of other types in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

PVO report

Two ballistic missiles and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as debris falling at 7 locations. Information on another ballistic missile is being clarified.