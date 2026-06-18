Air defense neutralized 212 drones and 4 Russian ballistic missiles during night air battles
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 212 drones and 4 Russian ballistic missiles during night air battles

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Air defense forces neutralized four Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 212 drones, with which Russian invaders attacked Ukraine since the evening of June 17.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces thwarted an attack by Russian invaders, neutralizing 212 drones and 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles during intense night battles.
  • The successful defense operations involved repelling missile attacks from different regions and shooting down a total of 216 targets across multiple locations in Ukraine.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 18

From 18:00 on June 17, the Russians attacked with seven Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh, Bryansk, and Kursk regions and 239 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea) and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on June 18, the air defense system shot down/suppressed 216 targets — four Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 212 drones of other types in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

PVO report

Two ballistic missiles and 26 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as debris falling at 7 locations. Information on another ballistic missile is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, enemy drones are in the airspace.

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