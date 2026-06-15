Air defense neutralized 632 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 50 missiles and 582 drones that Russian invaders used to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 14.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 14

From 6:00 PM on June 14, the Russians launched a massive combined strike on Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-launched and ground-launched missiles of various types.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv. The missiles also attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv.

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops recorded 681 air attack vehicles — 70 missiles and 611 UAVs:

6 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch areas — temporarily occupied Crimea);

34 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk regions);

30 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas — Vologda, Kursk regions);

611 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, loitering munitions of the Banderol type, simulator drones of the Parody type from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske, Chauda (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on June 15, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 632 targets — 50 missiles and 582 drones:

5 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles;

15 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles;

30 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

582 drones.

According to preliminary information, as of 8:00 AM, 20 ballistic missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 42 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 12 locations.

Several strike drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.