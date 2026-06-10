Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 59,000 Russian air targets in May

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced positive results of air defense work for May 2026.

Report on the work of the Air Defense of Ukraine for May 2026

In a month, our air defense destroyed more than 59 thousand air targets and repelled 25 enemy missile and air strikes.

Ukrainian innovations play a major role in this: interceptor drones autonomously shoot down enemy "shaheeds" thanks to technology that automates 95% of the interception process. Share

Private enterprises also joined in the destruction of air targets — air defense groups created with the permission of the Ministry of Defense destroyed more than 20 enemy UAVs.