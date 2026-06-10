Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 59,000 Russian air targets in May

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced positive results of air defense work for May 2026.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense achieved significant success in May 2026 by destroying over 59,000 air targets, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.
- The use of innovative interceptor drones played a crucial role in autonomously shooting down enemy 'shaheeds' and UAVs, demonstrating the integration of advanced technology in defense strategies.
Report on the work of the Air Defense of Ukraine for May 2026
In a month, our air defense destroyed more than 59 thousand air targets and repelled 25 enemy missile and air strikes.
Private enterprises also joined in the destruction of air targets — air defense groups created with the permission of the Ministry of Defense destroyed more than 20 enemy UAVs.
We are working to implement the Defense Plan of Ukraine by Mykhailo Fedorov: to identify 100% of air threats and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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