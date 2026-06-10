Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 59,000 Russian air targets in May
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 59,000 Russian air targets in May

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Air Defense
Читати українською

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced positive results of air defense work for May 2026.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense achieved significant success in May 2026 by destroying over 59,000 air targets, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.
  • The use of innovative interceptor drones played a crucial role in autonomously shooting down enemy 'shaheeds' and UAVs, demonstrating the integration of advanced technology in defense strategies.

Report on the work of the Air Defense of Ukraine for May 2026

In a month, our air defense destroyed more than 59 thousand air targets and repelled 25 enemy missile and air strikes.

Ukrainian innovations play a major role in this: interceptor drones autonomously shoot down enemy "shaheeds" thanks to technology that automates 95% of the interception process.

Private enterprises also joined in the destruction of air targets — air defense groups created with the permission of the Ministry of Defense destroyed more than 20 enemy UAVs.

We are working to implement the Defense Plan of Ukraine by Mykhailo Fedorov: to identify 100% of air threats and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones.

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