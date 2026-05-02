Air defense neutralized 220 drones during the Russian daytime attack on Ukraine

From 08:00 to 19:00 on May 2, the enemy attacked with 227 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 135 of them were Shahed-type drones.
Points of attention
- A total of 220 drones were neutralized during the Russian daytime attack on Ukraine, demonstrating the efficiency of air defense systems.
- The attack on Ukraine involved various types of drones from multiple directions, including Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera, and Italmas.
Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 2
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at five locations.
The attack continues, enemy drones are in the airspace.
More on the topic
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-