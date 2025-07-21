Air defense neutralized 224 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 21, Russia carried out a night strike on Ukraine using 426 drones and 24 missiles. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 224 air targets.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of July 21

According to the military, the enemy attacked from six directions — Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and the Black Sea.

Total recorded:

426 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitation drones;

5 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

4 Caliber missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

14 X-101 cruise missiles.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, mobile fire groups, and drone systems were involved in repelling the air attack.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, the Air Force had shot down or suppressed 224 targets, including:

200 Shahed attack UAVs;

the majority of missiles (the rest were lost by location or suppressed by electronic warfare).

In addition, 203 imitation drones did not reach their targets — their loss or suppression was recorded as a result of electronic warfare operations.

23 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as downed UAVs falling in 12 locations. Share

The military noted that the Russian attack is continuing. In particular, a new group of Russian UAVs has entered from the north.