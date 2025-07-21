Air defense neutralized 224 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 21, Russia carried out a night strike on Ukraine using 426 drones and 24 missiles. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 224 air targets.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense effectively countered the Russian night attack on July 21, neutralizing 224 air targets including drones and missiles.
- The enemy attack involved 426 drones and 24 missiles coming from six different directions, posing a significant challenge to Ukraine's military forces.
- Utilizing aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare systems, and other resources, Ukraine successfully repelled the air attack and prevented a significant number of enemy targets from reaching their destinations.
How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of July 21
According to the military, the enemy attacked from six directions — Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and the Black Sea.
Total recorded:
426 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitation drones;
5 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;
4 Caliber missiles;
1 Iskander-K cruise missile;
14 X-101 cruise missiles.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare (EW) units, mobile fire groups, and drone systems were involved in repelling the air attack.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, the Air Force had shot down or suppressed 224 targets, including:
200 Shahed attack UAVs;
the majority of missiles (the rest were lost by location or suppressed by electronic warfare).
In addition, 203 imitation drones did not reach their targets — their loss or suppression was recorded as a result of electronic warfare operations.
The military noted that the Russian attack is continuing. In particular, a new group of Russian UAVs has entered from the north.
