Air defense neutralized 29 Russian drones during night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces have neutralized 29 of the 37 drones that the Russians have used to attack Ukraine since the evening of February 18.
Air defense neutralized 29 Russian drones on the night of February 19
Since 18:00 on Wednesday, February 18, the Russians have attacked with 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk (Russian Federation) and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 20 drones — Shahed type.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, February 19, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 29 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Strike drone hits were recorded at four locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several drones in the airspace.
