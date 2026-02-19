Air defense neutralized 29 Russian drones during night attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 29 Russian drones during night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Air defense forces have neutralized 29 of the 37 drones that the Russians have used to attack Ukraine since the evening of February 18.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 29 out of 37 Russian drones used in the night attack on the country.
  • The strikes were conducted by Russian drones from various directions, including Bryansk, Kursk, and Donetsk.

Air defense neutralized 29 Russian drones on the night of February 19

Since 18:00 on Wednesday, February 18, the Russians have attacked with 37 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk (Russian Federation) and temporarily occupied Donetsk. About 20 drones — Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, February 19, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 29 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Air defense work

Strike drone hits were recorded at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several drones in the airspace.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack. Air defense neutralized 2 Zircon missiles and 52 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces eliminated 25 Russian missiles and 367 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 100 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces eliminated most of the Russian targets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?