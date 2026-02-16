Russian night attack. Air defense neutralized 2 Zircon missiles and 52 drones
Ukraine
Russian night attack. Air defense neutralized 2 Zircon missiles and 52 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of February 16 (from 6:00 p.m. on February 15), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with four Zircon anti-ship missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Bryansk region, a Kh-31P guided aircraft missile from the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 62 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

  • Russian army launched a night attack on Ukraine with Zircon missiles and drones from various regions.
  • Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 Zircon missiles and 52 enemy drones, partially successful hits recorded in 8 locations.

Russian night attack: how many repeated targets did the air defense shoot down?

Russia attacked Ukraine from the following directions:

  • Millerovo,

  • Kursk,

  • Bryansk,

  • Shatalovo,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation,

  • Guards — TOT AR Crimea.

About 40 of these drones are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed two Zircon anti-ship missiles and 52 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types.

One missile and 9 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

Information regarding the three enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

