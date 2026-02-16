Russian night attack. Air defense neutralized 2 Zircon missiles and 52 drones

On the night of February 16 (from 6:00 p.m. on February 15), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with four Zircon anti-ship missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Bryansk region, a Kh-31P guided aircraft missile from the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 62 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

Russian night attack: how many repeated targets did the air defense shoot down?

Russia attacked Ukraine from the following directions:

Millerovo,

Kursk,

Bryansk,

Shatalovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation,

Guards — TOT AR Crimea.

About 40 of these drones are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed two Zircon anti-ship missiles and 52 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types.

PVO report

One missile and 9 strike UAVs were recorded at 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

Information regarding the three enemy missiles is being clarified.