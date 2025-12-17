Air defense neutralized 37 targets during new Russian attack
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of December 16-17, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 69 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders are urging vigilance and adherence to safety rules as the battle for airspace continues, emphasizing unity towards victory.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments and support Ukrainian defenders in their efforts to safeguard the sky and protect the nation.

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on December 16.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 40 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 37 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

29 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

