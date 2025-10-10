Air defense neutralized 405 drones and 19 missiles during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air defense neutralized 405 drones and 19 missiles during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
During the night of October 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out another massive attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, the enemy used strike drones, as well as air- and ground-based missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 497 air attack vehicles (32 missiles and 465 UAVs of various types).

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the air attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

For a new air attack, the enemy used:

  • 465 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Shakhty, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, about 200 of them are “Shaheeds”;

    • 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — the Russian Federation;

    • 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions — RF);

    • 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions — Russian Federation);

    • 4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 420 air targets:

  • 405 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);

  • 1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Dagger";

  • 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 9 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

  • 1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile.

In addition, 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost their location, the places of impact are being specified).

and the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

