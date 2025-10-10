Air defense neutralized 405 drones and 19 missiles during new Russian attack

During the night of October 9-10, the Russian invaders carried out another massive attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, the enemy used strike drones, as well as air- and ground-based missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 497 air attack vehicles (32 missiles and 465 UAVs of various types).
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the air attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.
- The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of air defense and safety measures to counter the threat posed by enemy UAVs and missiles.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
For a new air attack, the enemy used:
465 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Shakhty, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, about 200 of them are “Shaheeds”;
2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region — the Russian Federation;
14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions — RF);
12 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas: TOT AR Crimea; Rostov, Bryansk regions — Russian Federation);
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 420 air targets:
405 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (drones of other types);
1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Dagger";
4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
9 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
1 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missile.
In addition, 4 enemy missiles did not reach their targets (lost their location, the places of impact are being specified).
and the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 7 locations.