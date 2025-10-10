Zelenskyy announced the consequences of Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine

On the morning of October 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the liquidation of the Russian attack on the energy sector is underway at many critical infrastructure facilities. In total, the enemy used more than 450 drones and more than 30 missiles.

Zelensky reported on the consequences of the Russian attack

The Ukrainian leader draws attention to the fact that as of now, more than 20 people are known to have been injured in the country — all of them are already receiving the necessary assistance.

"Unfortunately, a child died in an attack in Zaporizhia. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," the president emphasized. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also added that in the capital, crews are working to restore electricity and water supply.

In general, power outages are known in Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odessa regions, and the Dnipro region. Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions are also being restored after the attack.

All necessary services are working on restoration. Rescuers are working where necessary. I receive regular reports from the Minister of Community Development Oleksiy Kuleba, the Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, and local leaders. We need maximum efficiency from officials at all levels. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, it is Ukraine's civil and energy infrastructure that is the main target for Russia before the heating season.

Zelensky once again reminded that it is the tough reaction of the international community that can stop Putin's terror.