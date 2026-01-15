Air defense neutralized 61 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 15, Russian troops attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with Shahed jets, Italmas drones, and other types of UAVs. Most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted and neutralized 61 enemy drones during the recent Russian attack on January 15.
- The attack included various types of UAVs such as Shahed jets, Italmas drones, and others, which were repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, and other air defense means.
- Preliminary data reveals that 21 attack drones hit 13 locations, while air defenses shot down or suppressed 61 enemy UAVs, ensuring the protection of several regions of Ukraine.
Report on air defense combat operations
On the night of January 15, the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, Gerbera, Italmas, and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, RF, Guards TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and Donetsk TOT.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.
At the same time, 21 attack drones were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as the downing of downed drones at three locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules.
