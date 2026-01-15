Air defense neutralized 61 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of January 15, Russian troops attacked a number of regions of Ukraine with Shahed jets, Italmas drones, and other types of UAVs. Most of the enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces.

Report on air defense combat operations

On the night of January 15, the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, Gerbera, Italmas, and drones of other types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, RF, Guards TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and Donetsk TOT.

It is reported that about 60 drones were "Shaheeds". The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense work

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.

At the same time, 21 attack drones were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as the downing of downed drones at three locations.