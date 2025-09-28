Air Defense neutralized 611 Russian air attack vehicles on the night of September 28

Air defense neutralized 611 air attack weapons out of 643 launched by Russia since the evening of September 27.

Air defense shot down 611 Russian air targets out of 643 launched over Ukraine

On the night of September 28 (from 8:30 p.m. on September 27), the enemy launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and sea-based missiles.

In total, during the strike, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and escorted 643 air attack vehicles:

593 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types and drones of other types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Chauda, Kacha — the TOT of Crimea;

two jet UAVs of the "Banderol" type from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation;

two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk region;

38 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region;

eight Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

PVO report

The main direction of Russia's attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defenses shot down or suppressed 611 air targets:

566 enemy Shahed, Gerber and other types of drones;

two reactive UAVs of the "Banderol" type;

35 X-101 cruise missiles;

eight Kalibr cruise missiles.

Five missiles and 31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, and downed objects (fragments) fell at 25 locations.