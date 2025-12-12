Air defense neutralized 64 targets while repelling a Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 11-12, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 80 Shahed, Gerber attack UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- With 12 strike UAVs hitting 8 locations and downed fragments falling in 3 areas, the situation highlights the vigilance and preparedness of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- The air defense's swift response and successful neutralization of threats demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT of the AR of Crimea.
It is also worth noting that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 3 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
