Air defense neutralized 74 UAVs during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 74 of the 94 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of April 26.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of April 27

From 18:00 on April 26, the enemy attacked with 94 Shahed-type BALA (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 60 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on April 27, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 74 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine. Share

Hits of 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.