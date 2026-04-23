Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 139 UAVs during Russian night attack

Air defense forces neutralized 139 of the 155 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of April 22.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of April 23

From 6:00 PM on April 22, the Russians attacked with 155 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and about 100 of them were Shahed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on April 23, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 139 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Hits of 11 strike UAVs were recorded at 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 4 locations. Share

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.