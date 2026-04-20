Ukrainian air defense shot down 113 air targets during Russian night attack

On the night of April 20, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 142 drones, including Shahed jets. Air defense forces managed to neutralize most of the drones, but there were 28 hits.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of April 20

The enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on April 19.

The Russian occupiers used 142 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Launches were carried out from eight directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as TOT Donetsk and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 100 drones in the Ukrainian sky were "Shaheds". Share

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 113 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

28 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 6 locations.