Air defense neutralized 75 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine's air defense
On the night of July 7, Russian terrorists launched 105 air attack vehicles against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense intercepted and neutralized 75 Russian drones during a night attack by Russian terrorists.
  • The drones were launched from various locations in Russia and aimed at several areas in Ukraine.
  • Of the 105 air attack vehicles used by the enemy, 58 drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 17 were suppressed by electronic warfare tactics.

During the shelling, the enemy launched:

  • four S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region;

  • 101 Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a drone simulator from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimean Chaud.

As of 09:30, air defense (ADF) has neutralized 75 drones in the north, east, and south of the country, including:

  • 58 were shot down by fire weapons;

  • 17 — lost in location and suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) means.

During the attack, drones were recorded hitting 10 locations, and downed drones fell in seven.

