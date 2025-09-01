Air defense neutralized 76 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 1, Russian invaders launched 86 drones from six directions into Ukraine. Most of the drones were shot down, but there were hits in six locations.

This night, Russian forces launched 86 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces neutralized or suppressed 76 enemy drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

