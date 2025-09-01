Air defense neutralized 76 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense neutralized 76 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of September 1, Russian invaders launched 86 drones from six directions into Ukraine. Most of the drones were shot down, but there were hits in six locations.

  • Russian invaders launched 86 drones from six directions into Ukraine, but Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized or suppressed 76 enemy drones.
  • The attack on Ukraine was repelled by a combined effort of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, showcasing the strength of Ukrainian defense forces.
  • 76 air targets were neutralized across different locations in Ukraine, demonstrating the comprehensive coverage and effectiveness of the Ukrainian air defense system.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 86 attack drones

This night, Russian forces launched 86 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces neutralized or suppressed 76 enemy drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

PVO report

10 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations.

