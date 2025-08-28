Russia carried out its most massive attack on Ukraine at night — how its air defenses worked
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia carried out its most massive attack on Ukraine at night — how its air defenses worked

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the air defense
Читати українською

On the night of August 28, Russia carried out its most massive attack in recent times. More than 600 drones and missiles of various types were launched at Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted its most massive attack on Ukraine on August 28, launching over 600 drones and missiles.
  • Ukraine's air defense effectively repelled 589 air attack vehicles, showcasing its operational prowess.
  • The attack led to civilian casualties, emphasizing the devastating impact of warfare on innocent lives.

How the air defense worked on the night of August 28

On the night of August 28, the enemy launched a massive strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike drones, air- and ground-based missiles, a total of 629 air attack vehicles:

  • 598 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Gvardiyske;

  • 2 Kh-47M2 "Dagger" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions;

  • 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

  • 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

According to preliminary military data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 589 air targets:

  • 563 enemy Shahed drones and various types of drone simulators;

  • 1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

  • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 18 X-101 cruise missiles.

Missile and strike UAV hits were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed air targets and their debris at another 26 locations.

Another brutal attack by Russia, another civilian casualty, including children. We express our sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. Russian war criminals will definitely be punished, the Air Force stressed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 76 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense report for the night of August 25-26
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How the air defense worked

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?