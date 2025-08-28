Russia carried out its most massive attack on Ukraine at night — how its air defenses worked

On the night of August 28, Russia carried out its most massive attack in recent times. More than 600 drones and missiles of various types were launched at Ukraine.

How the air defense worked on the night of August 28

On the night of August 28, the enemy launched a massive strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike drones, air- and ground-based missiles, a total of 629 air attack vehicles:

598 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Gvardiyske;

2 Kh-47M2 "Dagger" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions;

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk and Voronezh regions;

20 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

According to preliminary military data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 589 air targets:

563 enemy Shahed drones and various types of drone simulators;

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

18 X-101 cruise missiles.

Missile and strike UAV hits were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed air targets and their debris at another 26 locations.