Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense report

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of August 26-27, the Russian invaders carried out an air attack with 95 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 74 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

  • The air battle took place in the north, south, and east of the country.
  • 21 UAVs were recorded being hit at 9 locations.

The Russian invaders launched a new attack at around 8:30 p.m. on August 26.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that 21 UAVs were hit at 9 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

