According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery systems, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Latest figures show the extensive use of missiles, air strikes, drones, and other military tactics in the ongoing conflict.
- Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia, including recent strikes and military engagements.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 27, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/27/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,078,750 (+920) people
tanks — 11,135 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles — 23178 (+0) units
artillery systems — 32024 (+45) units
MLRS — 1472 (+0) units
air defense means — 1212 (+1) units
aircraft — 422 (+0) units
helicopters — 340 (+0)
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 53636 (+194)
cruise missiles — 3598 (+0)
ships / boats — 28 (+0)
submarines — 1 (+0)
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59887 (+118)
special equipment — 3950 (+0)
On August 26, the enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 109 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,625 attacks, including 21 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 3,891 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-