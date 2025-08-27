Ukraine immediately struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine immediately struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of August 27, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery systems, and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Latest figures show the extensive use of missiles, air strikes, drones, and other military tactics in the ongoing conflict.
  • Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia, including recent strikes and military engagements.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 27, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 08/27/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,078,750 (+920) people

  • tanks — 11,135 (+1) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23178 (+0) units

  • artillery systems — 32024 (+45) units

  • MLRS — 1472 (+0) units

  • air defense means — 1212 (+1) units

  • aircraft — 422 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 53636 (+194)

  • cruise missiles — 3598 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59887 (+118)

  • special equipment — 3950 (+0)

On August 26, the enemy launched 2 missile and 64 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 109 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,625 attacks, including 21 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 3,891 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Russian MiG-29 fighter jet powerfully "attacked" a pillar in Yerevan
Another Russian MiG-29 pilot demonstrated his “skills”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"There will be an economic war." Trump publicly threatened Putin
The White House
Trump again resorts to threats against Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
End of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. What deadline did the US choose?
Witkoff revealed Trump's plan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?