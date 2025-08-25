Air defense neutralized 76 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Air defense neutralized 76 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the air defense
Russia launched 104 drones from five directions into Ukraine on the night of August 25. Most of the drones were shot down, but there were hits in 15 locations.

Points of attention

  • Russian forces launched 104 drones into Ukraine on August 25, but the air defense system successfully shot down most of them.
  • Ukraine's defense forces, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and others actively repelled the attack and neutralized 76 enemy drones.
  • Explosions were heard in Kharkiv and Sumy during the attack, with hits recorded in multiple locations and fires breaking out at the sites.

How the air defense worked on the night of August 25

This night, Russian forces launched 104 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense forces neutralized 76 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

28 UAVs were recorded being hit at 15 locations, and downed ones (fragments) fell at 4 locations.

Ukraine Air Defense Report

Explosions were heard in Kharkiv at night, but details of the attack have not yet been reported.

The city of Sumy was also under massive drone attack. According to authorities, enemy UAVs hit the territory of the Sumy community, and there are still hits in the territory of the Romen community. Fires have broken out at the sites of the hits.

