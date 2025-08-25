Air defense neutralized 76 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

Russia launched 104 drones from five directions into Ukraine on the night of August 25. Most of the drones were shot down, but there were hits in 15 locations.
How the air defense worked on the night of August 25
This night, Russian forces launched 104 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Air defense forces neutralized 76 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv at night, but details of the attack have not yet been reported.
The city of Sumy was also under massive drone attack. According to authorities, enemy UAVs hit the territory of the Sumy community, and there are still hits in the territory of the Romen community. Fires have broken out at the sites of the hits.
