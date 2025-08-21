Russia's massive nighttime attack on Ukraine — how the air defenses responded

On the night of August 21, Russia carried out one of the largest attacks of the war, launching over 600 drones and missiles into Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down and suppressed 577 targets, including Kinzhal and Caliber.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 21, the enemy attacked with 614 air attack vehicles.

Among them were:

574 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Gvardiyske;

4 Kh-47M2 "Dagger" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Lipetsk and Voronezh regions;

2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region;

19 Kh-101 cruise missiles from the airspace of the Saratov region;

14 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

1 missile of unknown type from Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down and suppressed 577 air targets:

546 enemy Shahed drones and various types of drone simulators;

1 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

18 X-101 cruise missiles;

12 Caliber cruise missiles.