Air defense shot down almost 90 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 18 (from 9:00 p.m. on August 17), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the areas of Taganrog, Millerovo, Kursk), as well as 140 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Enemy missiles and strike UAVs were recorded hitting 25 locations in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.