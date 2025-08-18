Air defense shot down almost 90 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 18 (from 9:00 p.m. on August 17), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the areas of Taganrog, Millerovo, Kursk), as well as 140 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defenses successfully repelled a Russian night attack using a combination of tactics and technologies.
- Nearly 90 enemy Shahed drones were shot down during the night attack, demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukraine's air defense systems.
- The combat operations involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems, showcasing a coordinated defense strategy.
Air defense reported on combat operations on the night of August 18
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
Enemy missiles and strike UAVs were recorded hitting 25 locations in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-