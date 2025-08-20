Russia's new attack on Ukraine — air defense results known

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of August 19-20, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from the Crimean TOT), as well as 93 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Air Defense Forces Work Report for August 19-20

Russia launched a new air attack on Ukraine at 7:30 p.m. on August 19.

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT of Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 62 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that enemy missiles and strike UAVs were hit at 20 locations.