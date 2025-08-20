Ukrainian soldiers hit 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army



According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on August 19, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two artillery systems, and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The enemy launched four missile strikes and 82 air strikes on Ukrainian positions in the past 24 hours, utilizing various weapons and tactics.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the intense military operations and high stakes involved in the struggle between Ukrainian and Russian forces.



The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 08/20/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,072,700 (+920) people,

  • tanks — 11,119 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,152 (+4) units,

  • artillery systems — 31,748 (+50) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 52,154 (+260) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,565 (+7) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 59,202 (+142) units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched four missile and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using ten missiles and dropping 153 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it is reported that the Russian army carried out 5,611 attacks, 66 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,610 kamikaze drones for attacks.

