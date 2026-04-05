Air defense neutralized 76 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 76 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Air defenses have neutralized 76 drones that the Russian army has been using to attack Ukraine since last evening. Enemy hits were recorded at ten locations.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 76 out of 93 drones launched by the Russian army during the night attack.
  • The strikes were recorded at ten locations with 17 strike UAVs hitting their targets, while the rest were shot down by air defenses.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of April 5

According to military data, since 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, the invaders have launched 93 drones of various types over Ukraine. About 60 targets turned out to be Shahed drones.

The launches were carried out from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied Gvardiyske (AR Crimea).

The enemy attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is estimated that as of 08:00 on Sunday, air defenses had shot down/jammed 76 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas, in the north, south, and east of the country.

At ten locations, 17 strike UAVs were recorded, and at another three, downed targets (fragments) fell.

PVO report

Enemy drones are still being spotted in the skies over Ukraine. The Air Force is urging citizens to follow safety rules.

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