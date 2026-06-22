Air defense neutralized 79 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 79 of the 88 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 21.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 22

From 18:00 on June 21, the Russians attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 88 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske (Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Monday, June 22, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 79 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile hits and 5 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 9 locations.

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, enemy drones are in the airspace.