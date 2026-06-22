Air defense neutralized 79 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 79 of the 88 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 21.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 79 out of 88 drones used by the Russian Federation during a night attack.
- The attack, which included a ballistic missile strike and various types of drones from different directions, was repelled by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using aviation, missile troops, and other units.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 22
From 18:00 on June 21, the Russians attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 88 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske (Crimea), and temporarily occupied Donetsk.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Monday, June 22, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 79 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Ballistic missile hits and 5 strike UAVs were recorded at 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 9 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy drones are in the airspace.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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