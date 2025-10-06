Air defense neutralized 83 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 6, the Russian army launched 116 drones of various types into the territory of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense effectively countered a Russian night attack by neutralizing 83 enemy drones of various types.
- 116 drones, including Shahed and Gerbera models, were launched into Ukrainian territory on October 6 from multiple directions.
- Despite successfully hitting 30 strike drones at 7 locations, the air defense continues to face ongoing enemy drone threats in various regions.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of October 6
From 8:00 PM on October 5, the enemy attacked with 116 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other drones.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00 on Monday, October 6, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 83 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
30 strike drones were recorded hitting 7 locations. However, the enemy attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.
