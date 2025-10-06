Air defense neutralized 83 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 6, the Russian army launched 116 drones of various types into the territory of Ukraine.

From 8:00 PM on October 5, the enemy attacked with 116 attack drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other drones.

Enemy targets were launched from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Gvardiyske. Share

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00 on Monday, October 6, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 83 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

30 strike drones were recorded hitting 7 locations. However, the enemy attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.