Air defense neutralized over 50 air targets during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 2, Russia launched 86 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones into Ukraine. It managed to neutralize 53 enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Russian night attack on Ukraine involved launching 86 drones, but Ukrainian air defense efficiently neutralized 53 enemy targets.
- The attack was carried out from different directions, including Bryansk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.
- Ukrainian defense forces responded with the strategic deployment of aviation, electronic warfare, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.
Ukrainian air defense neutralized 53 Russian air targets
Ukraine's attack was carried out from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Millerovo.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
31 strike drones were recorded hitting 6 locations.
