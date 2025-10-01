Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 10,200 Russian air targets in September
Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 10,200 Russian air targets in September

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Patriot
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on combat operations in September 2025. Thus, 10,215 Russian air targets were shot down.

  • The Ukrainian Air Defense demonstrated remarkable performance by destroying 10,215 Russian air targets in September 2025.
  • Various types of enemy missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles were successfully neutralized as part of the combat activities.
  • The Air Force conducted 327 sorties, providing fighter cover and air support for troops, showcasing their operational capabilities.

Air defense shot down 10,215 Russian air targets during September

During September 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 10,215 air targets:

  • 1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Dagger";

  • 79 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

  • 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

  • 20 Kalibr cruise missiles;

  • 9 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

  • 15 Iskander-K cruise missiles

  • 2,724 Shahed attack UAVs;

  • 755 reconnaissance UAVs;

  • 6610 UAVs of other types.

During September, the Air Force carried out 327 flights, including:

  • about 270 for fighter air cover;

  • more than 50 — for fire damage and air support of troops.

In September 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 516 air targets, hit command posts, logistical facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment.

