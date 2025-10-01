Ukrainian air defense destroyed over 10,200 Russian air targets in September

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on combat operations in September 2025. Thus, 10,215 Russian air targets were shot down.
Air defense shot down 10,215 Russian air targets during September
During September 2025, the air defense of the Defense Forces destroyed 10,215 air targets:
1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Dagger";
79 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;
2 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
20 Kalibr cruise missiles;
9 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;
15 Iskander-K cruise missiles
2,724 Shahed attack UAVs;
755 reconnaissance UAVs;
6610 UAVs of other types.
During September, the Air Force carried out 327 flights, including:
about 270 for fighter air cover;
more than 50 — for fire damage and air support of troops.
In September 2025, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 516 air targets, hit command posts, logistical facilities, as well as places of accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment.
