Air defense neutralized 83 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 83 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Air defense forces neutralized 83 of the 90 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 24.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 83 of the 90 drones used by Russian invaders during a recent night attack.
  • The drones used by the Russian Armed Forces included Shahed-type UAVs, posing a significant threat to Ukraine's airspace.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 25

From 18:00 on June 24, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 90 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Gvardiyske (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on June 25, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 83 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

PVO report

A ballistic missile and six strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, as well as falling debris at nine locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy drones are in the airspace.

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