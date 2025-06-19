Air defense neutralized 88 drones during the Russian night attack

On the night of June 19, the Russian Federation (RF) launched more than a hundred drones against Ukraine. Air defenses managed to neutralize 88 of them.

Results of air defense combat operations on the night of June 19

In total, Russian terrorists launched 104 Shahed-type drones and drone simulators from the following directions:

Russian cities Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

temporarily occupied Crimean Cape Chaud.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

aviation;

anti-aircraft missile troops;

electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units;

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, 88 drones have been confirmed to have been neutralized in the north, east, south, and center of the country, including:

40 drones were shot down by fire weapons;

48 — lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in six locations.