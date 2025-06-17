Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 air targets during the Russian night attack

On the night of June 17, Ukraine was subjected to a massive air attack by the Russian Federation. Air defense neutralized 428 drones and missiles out of 472.

On the night of June 17 (from 8:00 p.m. on June 16), Russia attacked Ukraine with 472 airstrikes:

440 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 280 of them are "Shaheeds";

2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - the Russian Federation;

16 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region - Russia;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

9 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions;

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile.

The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had neutralized 428 enemy air attack vehicles, 262 were shot down by fire weapons, and 166 were lost in location:

239 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 163 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 aeroballistic Kh-47 M2 "Dagger" (1 - second-class);

15 X-101 cruise missiles;

8 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (1 - loc. vt.);

1 anti-radar missile Kh-31P (loc. vtr.).

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 10 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 34 locations.