Ukrainian air defense neutralized 428 air targets during the Russian night attack
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
On the night of June 17, Ukraine was subjected to a massive air attack by the Russian Federation. Air defense neutralized 428 drones and missiles out of 472.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense effectively countered a significant air attack by the Russian Federation, neutralizing 428 drones and missiles out of 472.
  • The air defense operations involved various means such as aircraft, anti-aircraft missiles, and drones to repel the strikes.
  • The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv, and the defense forces successfully prevented extensive damage to the area.

Air defense neutralized 428 Russian air targets on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17 (from 8:00 p.m. on June 16), Russia attacked Ukraine with 472 airstrikes:

  • 440 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 280 of them are "Shaheeds";

  • 2 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - the Russian Federation;

  • 16 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region - Russia;

  • 4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

  • 9 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions;

  • 1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile.

The main target of the attack was the city of Kyiv!

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses had neutralized 428 enemy air attack vehicles, 262 were shot down by fire weapons, and 166 were lost in location:

  • 239 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) were shot down by fire, 163 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

  • 2 aeroballistic Kh-47 M2 "Dagger" (1 - second-class);

  • 15 X-101 cruise missiles;

  • 8 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (1 - loc. vt.);

  • 1 anti-radar missile Kh-31P (loc. vtr.).

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 10 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 34 locations.

