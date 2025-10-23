Air defense neutralized 92 drones during Russian night strikes on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 92 drones during Russian night strikes on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Air defense neutralized 92 of them.

Points of attention

  • Russia launched a night attack on Ukraine with 130 drones, targeting various locations with the majority being Shahed type drones.
  • Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized 92 enemy drones, demonstrating effective countermeasures against aerial threats.
  • The attack involved drones launched from six different directions, highlighting the complexity and scale of the operation.

Air defense repelled a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

The Russian attack on Ukraine has been ongoing since the evening of October 22.

According to the military, all the drones were launched by the Russians from six directions — from Kursk, Millerovoye, Shatalovoye, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and from Chaudy (occupied Crimea). About 80 of them were "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned air defense systems.

As of 08:30, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country.

PVO report

At the same time, 25 drones were recorded hitting 11 locations, and debris from downed aircraft fell in another 11 places.

The Air Force added that the air alert is still ongoing, as several enemy drones are still in the sky.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian air defense repels Russian night air attack — 38 drones neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 58 targets during a combined strike by the Russian Federation
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Report Repelling New Russian Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 333 drones and 16 missiles during the combined Russian strike
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - how the air defense worked

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?