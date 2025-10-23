Air defense neutralized 92 drones during Russian night strikes on Ukraine

On the night of October 23, Russia attacked Ukraine with 130 Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones. Air defense neutralized 92 of them.

Air defense repelled a night attack by Russian drones: what is known

The Russian attack on Ukraine has been ongoing since the evening of October 22.

According to the military, all the drones were launched by the Russians from six directions — from Kursk, Millerovoye, Shatalovoye, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and from Chaudy (occupied Crimea). About 80 of them were "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups, and unmanned air defense systems.

As of 08:30, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 92 enemy drones in the north and east of the country. Share

PVO report

At the same time, 25 drones were recorded hitting 11 locations, and debris from downed aircraft fell in another 11 places.