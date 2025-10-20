Ukrainian air defense repels Russian night air attack — 38 drones neutralized

The Russian army launched 60 strike drones and three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles into Ukraine last night.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized 38 Russian drones during a night air attack, showcasing their strength and capabilities.
- The Ukrainian military effectively repelled the Russian attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units.
- The air attack by the Russian army included 60 strike drones and three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, which were met with strong resistance from the Ukrainian air defense forces.
Ukrainian air defense neutralized 38 Russian drones on the night of October 20
On the night of October 20, the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Crimean territorial waters.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 38 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types, and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.
3 ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-